Around 11 a.m., the victim ran toward officers on patrol at Haymarket Station, screaming for help, Transit Police said in a statement. He told officers that while he was standing outside a Dunkin’ Donuts, two men wearing masks approached him, and one punched him in the side of the face.

A masked man who punched a 51-year-old man in the face and attempted to rob him outside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Haymarket Station was arrested Saturday morning, police said.

Michael Coneeny, 38, of Somerville, was arrested after he allegedly punched a man in the face and attempted to rob him near Haymarket Station Saturday, police said.

The victim was chased by the man, who attempted to reach into the victim’s pockets, the statement said. The victim was able to get away from the attacker.

After searching the area, officers found a man, Michael Coneeny, 38, of Somerville, on the Congress Street side of the station. Transit police found a mask fitting the victim’s description in Coneeny’s possession, and he admitted to the crimes.

Officers placed Coneeny in custody for attempted unarmed robbery and assault and battery, police said. He was brought to the Transit Police Department headquarters for booking.

