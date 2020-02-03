There are more than 2,000 firefly species across the globe. They are “iconic insects whose conspicuous bioluminescent courtship displays carry unique cultural significance, giving them economic value as ecotourist attractions,” the team said in a perspective piece published in the journal Bioscience .

The team surveyed experts from around the world and found that the insects are seen as under pressure from habitat loss; human civilization’s artificial light, which can confuse them during mating; and pesticide use.

Fireflies, those flickering beacons of mystical summer nights, are in danger, according to a team of biologists led by researchers from Tufts University.

“However, as is true for many invertebrates, fireflies have been largely neglected in global conservation efforts,” the article said.

The article, which also surveyed existing research on the status of fireflies, reported that “habitat loss was perceived as the most serious threat to fireflies globally.”

Tufts biology professor Sara Lewis, who led the team, said in a statement from the university that “it wasn’t a huge surprise that habitat loss was considered the biggest threat," since habitat loss is affecting many wildlife species.

Lewis said some fireflies are hit especially hard because because they need special conditions to complete their life cycle. She noted that one Malaysian firefly, (Pteroptyx tener), is a "mangrove specialist.” But research has found that the species is drastically declining after conversion of its mangrove habitat to palm oil plantations and aquaculture farms.

In Europe, the article said, “firefly habitat has been lost through urbanization, industrialization, and agricultural intensification.”

Light pollution from human settlement also "really messes up firefly mating rituals,” Avalon Owens, a doctoral candidate in biology at Tufts and a co-author, said in the statement

Many fireflies rely on bioluminescence to find and lure mates, and research has shown that too much artificial light can disrupt the dance. Switching to energy-efficient, overly bright LEDs is not helping. “Brighter isn’t necessarily better,” said Owens.

Insecticides such as organophosphates and neonicotinoids also have unintended effects on beneficial insects, the article said.

The article also identified several other potential threats, including firefly tourism that draws hundreds of thousands of people in Asia, the United States, and Mexico.

The authors made several recommendations, including preserving habitat, reducing pesticide use, and controlling light pollution. A watchful eye should also be kept on firefly tourism, the article said.

“Firefly tourism is proliferating worldwide and would benefit from recommendations about best practices for establishing and managing tourist sites. Such guidelines would outline ways to protect both larval habitat and adult display sites from disturbances that include trampling, light pollution, and pesticides,” the authors recommended.

The article, whose authors were all members of the Firefly Specialist Group of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission, also called for more research on fireflies.

“This perspective also highlights the urgent need to invest in monitoring studies that can provide long-term data to track trends in abundance and diversity for at-risk firefly species and sites. With a few notable exceptions, most evidence about firefly population trends is anecdotal, and work is needed to develop a set of standardized monitoring protocols. In addition, experimental studies are needed to characterize acute and chronic toxicity of common insecticides on firefly life stages,” it said.

“Our goal is to make this knowledge available for land managers, policy makers, and firefly fans everywhere,” co-author Sonny Wong of the Malaysian Nature Society said in the Tufts statement. “We want to keep fireflies lighting up our nights for a long, long time.”

