Two people were injured in a one-alarm fire that broke out Monday morning at a Fairhaven variety store, according to the Fire Department and assessing records.
Fairhaven Fire Lieutenant Douglas Silveira said firefighters responded to 114 Sconticut Neck Rd. around 7:40 a.m. A single alarm was struck, he said, and two people were taken to a local hospital. Silveira said he didn’t believe their injuries were life threatening.
Their ages and genders weren’t immediately available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to town assessing data, the building houses Jackson’s variety store and was built around 1970. It has a wood shingling exterior, and the total value for the property including the land is $283,700, according to assessing data.
Advertisement
A call to Jackson’s wasn’t immediately returned Monday.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.