Two people were injured in a one-alarm fire that broke out Monday morning at a Fairhaven variety store, according to the Fire Department and assessing records.

Fairhaven Fire Lieutenant Douglas Silveira said firefighters responded to 114 Sconticut Neck Rd. around 7:40 a.m. A single alarm was struck, he said, and two people were taken to a local hospital. Silveira said he didn’t believe their injuries were life threatening.

Their ages and genders weren’t immediately available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.