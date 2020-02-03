After the Kansas City Chiefs beat out the San Francisco 49ers for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, President Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the team for proudly representing “the Great State of Kansas.”

One small hitch: Kansas City is in Missouri.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!” the president wrote.