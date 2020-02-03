After the Kansas City Chiefs beat out the San Francisco 49ers for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, President Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the team for proudly representing “the Great State of Kansas.”
One small hitch: Kansas City is in Missouri.
“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!” the president wrote.
The tweet appeared to be swiftly deleted and replaced with another that included the correct state.
There is a Kansas City in Kansas, however the team he was referring to is in Missouri.
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020
