Weinstein’s legal team argues that all their sexual encounters were consensual and that Mann and other women invented their allegations only in late 2017, turning mutually beneficial acts into assaults.

Mann, 34, has acknowledged she agreed to be in an “extremely degrading” sexual relationship with Weinstein after he befriended her and then performed a sex act on her at a Los Angeles hotel shortly before the alleged rape. She has told the jury of seven men and five women that she was raised evangelical on a farm in Washington state and that Weinstein took her under his wing, only to groom her for assault.

(Bloomberg) -- Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer hammered away at the credibility of Jessica Mann, whom Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

In New York state court on Monday, defense attorney Donna Rotunno grilled Mann on the relationship that continued for years after the alleged assault and about financial help she got from Weinstein and flattering emails she sent him. Asked why she agreed to go up to his hotel room on the day of the rape, Mann said she was trying to placate him.

“You were panicked because you didn’t want your friends to know” that she was seeing Weinstein, Rotunno said.

“Incorrect,” Mann answered. “I was panicked because I had this dynamic, I had this relationship to obey and jump.”

Prosecutors are starting to wind down their case. Mann, the fifth accuser to take the stand against the fallen Hollywood power broker, testified on Friday that he raped her again in late 2013 at a Beverly Hills hotel after she told him she was dating an actor and he exploded in rage, shouting “You owe me one more time!”

Weinstein has been charged with rape and predatory sexual assault for attacks on Mann and Miriam Haley, a former production assistant on his “Project Runway” television show. Prosecutors earlier called actor Annabella Sciorra -- who testified that Weinstein raped her in the early 1990s after forcing his way into her Manhattan apartment -- to support the charges involving Mann and Haley. They won permission to call several other women to support their argument that Weinstein is a serial sexual predator.