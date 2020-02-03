Jared Kushner said critics of his wildly foolish Middle East peace plan will see its merits if they “divorce [themselves] from all of the history.” Indeed, what transpired in the impeachment hearings last week shows that Kushner’s father-in-law and the GOP are also asking us to divorce ourselves from history — 244 years of it. In other words, accept lawlessness, corruption, and the new reality of America as a fascist, oligarchic dictatorship. Will we have a Year Zero, as in Pol Pot’s Cambodia? Republican officials may be ready to divorce themselves from history, but the American people are not. I fear for my country.

Candy Leonard