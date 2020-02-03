A man in the audience asked: “What did Jessie think about slavery?” He had a reason to inquire: He said he was descended from a branch of Jessie’s family, and felt personal guilt from his connection to the time when slavery was legal.

The Cambridge stage was hosting me for a discussion involving Jessie Benton Frémont, a famous 19th-century American. I’d written a book about Jessie and her even more famous husband, John C. Frémont. The Brattle, a 19th-century brick building, was a fit setting to discuss an ambitious couple who captured the national imagination in the decades before the Civil War.

On the stage of the Brattle Theatre recently, a question about the past became talk of the present.

I was able to give some reassurance: Jessie Frémont opposed slavery, as did her husband. John C. Frémont was an explorer of the American West, famed for opening the way for Western settlement. He was so admired that in 1856 the new Republican Party made him its first nominee for president. Republicans ran an antislavery campaign, and Jessie played an unusually large role for a woman at the time.

But not full reassurance. Jessie’s life and the lives of those closest to her were filled with compromises.

Republicans did not call to end slavery, only to restrict its spread into new territories. Abolition was considered an extreme position, which violated the Constitution and voter sensibilities: Many white voters did not want to live amid free Black people.

Then there was Jessie’s family. Her mother turned against slavery and insisted on using free Black servants at the Benton home in Washington. Jessie’s beloved father, Senator Thomas Hart Benton of Missouri (an ancestor of the artist with the same name), attacked the leaders of Southern slave states whom he accused of scheming to break up the country. Yet Benton himself was a slave owner, apparently using them outside the home in business ventures. Several enslaved people, including children, were listed in the 1840 census as owned by “T.H. Benton.” Late in life, he said he had never been without at least a few slaves.

Jessie’s Virginia relations also kept enslaved workers. She spent much time at their homes, and late in life wrote oddly nostalgic memories of bygone slave times. Her uncle, James McDowell, was a Virginia politician who spoke for freeing Virginia slaves but dropped the idea when it interfered with his ambition to run for governor. Jessie’s family was not unusual for her time; the American tradition of calling slavery evil while continuing to practice it stretched back to Thomas Jefferson, if not further. Many regarded it as an institution they had inherited and did not know how to end.

While there were also white supremacist ideologues, it is people like Jessie’s family who command attention today — people who seemed to know better. Why would so many persist in actions that they understood to be wrong?

We may find an answer within ourselves. Human nature changes slowly, if at all. So as we discussed this question in the Brattle Theatre, I wondered aloud what people 150 years from now might make of our time. “Will they look back on things we do and wonder why we did them when we knew they were wrong?”

Will they ask why we bought goods manufactured in sweatshop conditions that resemble slave labor? (“I am knowingly wearing clothes made at below living wages,” a friend recently said to me.) Will they ask why we separated migrant families as people once separated enslaved families?

Or might future generations ask this of us: How could it be that they understood climate change and continued to drive gasoline-powered cars?

Of course, slavery was a unique historical monstrosity. But the analogy to climate is eerily apt. Our ancestors persisted for centuries with an economy powered by slaves, knowing the unspeakable human cost. Now we know an economy powered by fossil fuels threatens to alter — if not end — human life.

Some reasons people give for failing to address climate change resemble reasons people gave in the 19th century for failing to end slavery. We inherited this economic system, which our ancestors developed. We can say we don’t like it but are not to blame for it. There is a lot of money invested in it. Other people do it, so it would be unfair for us to stop if they don’t. And the necessary changes seem so enormous that we hesitate to take the risk.

We understand that it’s harmful, but not all of us feel it: People who gain from the system are not the same as those who suffer the worst consequences. Under slavery, people of one race suffered while those of another gained, which made it easier for white people to look away. Human-caused climate change also segregates winners and losers. Poor nations may pay a heavier price for the pollution of wealthy nations. Later generations may pay a price for the prosperity of earlier ones.

In the 1800s, it took calamity — a civil war — to destroy all the rationalizations.

What might it take to overcome our reluctance to face climate science? Whatever it turns out to be, some future speaker may mount the stage of the Brattle to discuss it — assuming the coastal communities of Massachusetts have weathered whatever is to come.

Steve Inskeep is cohost of NPR’s “Morning Edition” and “Up First,” and author of the new book “Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War.”