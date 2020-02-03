Last week, by a vote of 51 to 49, the Senate rejected a measure to consider calling new witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial. Romney and Senator Susan Collins of Maine were the only two Republicans to break with their party. Since Democrats needed four Republicans to pass the motion, their votes didn’t change anything. It’s bravery up to a point, yet still knowing the Senate would never get to hear from John Bolton.

Long after his stint as Massachusetts governor, the state of Romney’s mind and spine remains a source of somewhat morbid curiosity. Over the years, including his run for president, Romney demonstrated a sad talent for standing up for very little — including his own signature achievement, health care reform. But President Trump’s impeachment trial gives the now-senator from Utah a chance to write a brave new chapter in his political life. Will he take it?

The next vote — on whether to convict — is the real test of political courage. Scheduled for Wednesday, it comes after Republican senators are starting to acknowledge Trump did what he’s accused of doing — they just don’t care. Again, two Republican votes to convict won’t change the outcome. But it would change Trump’s ability to frame impeachment as an entirely partisan exercise — or, as he likes to call it, a “hoax” or “witch hunt.”

Two Democrats — Senators Doug Jones of Alabama and Joe Manchin of West Virginia — might vote to acquit, giving Trump the bipartisan “exoneration” he craves. So a guilty vote from Romney would mean a lot. But it would also take a lot of conviction and courage. In February 1999, when President Bill Clinton was acquitted on two articles of impeachment, all 45 Democrats in the Senate voted for acquittal.

No one really believes Collins would vote to convict. She’s up for reelection in 2020 and already walking a political tight rope. Her vote for witnesses looks like cover to mollify Democrats who despise her for voting to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But she will only go so far when it comes to antagonizing Trump’s base.

Romney’s a different case. He’s not up for reelection until 2024, in a state where he’s widely respected and even hailed for courage and character.

But there has been blowback to his vote for witnesses. “Mitt Romney is a bitter, jealous man who looks at President Trump and wishes he could be him. This is about Romney’s ego, nothing else,” Jason Miller, a Republican strategist who advised Trump in 2016 and cohosts a podcast with former White House counsel Steve Bannon, told The Washington Examiner. And Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference, tweeted that Romney would not be welcome at that group’s 2020 gathering.

Would Romney take the next step and vote to convict?

When he said he would vote for witnesses, he told reporters, “My responsibility in the oath that I took is to impartial justice. And when you have questions, when they’re things that have not yet been addressed, that you think are relevant to reaching a final decision, I want to hear the answer to those questions.”

In the hunt for a Republican hero, even the contraband chocolate milk Romney drank on the Senate floor becomes a hopeful symbol of pent-up courage. Yet any close follower of Romney’s career would be wary of turning him into a premature profile in courage, especially when it comes to Trump. To recap: He has accepted Trump’s endorsement for president and Senate; called Trump out as a phony and fraud; lobbied to become his secretary of state; and then blasted Trump for a lack of character and failure to rise “to the mantle of the office.”

So many times Romney came to the edge, looked like he would do something significant, and then stepped back. Voting for witnesses, and then voting for acquittal, would be entirely in character. Voting for conviction would not. We shall see.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.