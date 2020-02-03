Beyoncé, dressed in green, attended the game with hubby Jay-Z, who is one of the co-producers of this year’s halftime show through his Roc Nation entertainment company.

MIAMI — A plethora of celebrities were spotted at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Beyoncé performed at the Super Bowl halftime in 2016 and 2013, and she sang the national anthem in 2004.

Jay-Z watched his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, leap on the field before the Super Bowl. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Paul McCartney and DJ Khaled also attended the big game, which featured performances by Demi Lovato and Yolanda Adams.

DJ Khaled attended the Super Bowl. Kevin Winter/Getty

DJ-producer Diplo and rapper Lil Nas X, who stars in a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos, chatted in a suite at Hard Rock Stadium while watching the game. The pair, both sporting large cowboy hats Sunday, collaborated on a remix of “Old Town Road," which is the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Lil Nas X, left, and Diplo at the Super Bowl. John Carucci/Associated Press

The song won Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus two Grammy Awards last week, including best pop duo/group performance and best music video.

Jon Hamm, Liev Schreiber, and Kevin Hart were also spotted at the Super Bowl, according to a clip aired by Fox.

Before the game began, Alex Rodriguez watched the players warm up from the sidelines and embraced Michael Strahan.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Natasha Alexander Rodriguez and Alex Rodriguez attend Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter/Getty

Then the former baseball player’s 11-year-old daughter, Ella, ran up to him and they hugged.

“You know the last time I saw you," Strahan said to Rodriguez's daughter, “I took my twins to a concert at Madison Square Garden ... and you guys were right there with us, and it was so many years ago, and now you are all grown."

Michael Strahan and DJ Khaled. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Rodriguez, who is engaged to halftime performer Jennifer Lopez, said he was thrilled to be at the big game.

“I am excited. It’s a great day for the Super Bowl. Perfect weather," he said. “I feel like the Super Bowl should be in Miami every year. It’s just perfect."

Darius Rucker has been to more than a dozen Super Bowls, but the singer said being at the big game never gets old.

The country artist and frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish performed Sunday at On Location Experiences’ pre-game party at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami hours before the Kansas City Chiefs were to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Darius Rucker. John Carucci/Associated Press

“If you would have told me at 15 ... that I was going to go to that many Super Bowls, I would have never believed it,” the 53-year-old said. “The Super Bowl, for me, is the ultimate sporting event in the world. For me, the Super Bowl is my happiest day of the year and it’s my saddest day of the year — because it’s the greatest game you’re looking for and (then) football’s over.”

Rucker attended the game with his teenage son: “To have my kid with me, it’s amazing.”

“I ask him every year, ‘Do you wanna go?’ And that’s really the basis of if I’m going to do it. Because if he’s not going to go, I’m going to sit at home and watch it on the television,” he added.

The three-time Grammy winner reunited with Hootie & the Blowfish late last year to release their first album in almost 15 years. They also performed on a sold-tour, which became a family affair.

“That was fun and everyone’s family got to come out, because we never got to tour with family. Everyone’s kids were too young, it was four of us on a bus,” he said. “This time we could afford for everyone to have their own bus and have their families out there. It was great."

During the halftime show, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Latin music to the Super Bowl stage with two stars dominating the genre: J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Shakira and Bad Bunny. Al Bello/Getty

The Puerto Rican rapper and Colombian performer guest starred during the 12-minute performance. Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme, who has performed onstage on her mother’s latest stadium tour, was also part of the halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. Elsa/Getty

Bunny and Balvin, who both appeared on the Cardi B hit “I Like It," have found major success on streaming platforms and have logged billions of views on YouTube. Balvin, who released his debut album in the late 2000s, has won four Latin Grammys and is known for the hits “X," “Con Altura" with Rosalía and “Mi Gente," which featured a remix co-starring Beyoncé.

Jennifer Lopez and J Balvin. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Cardi B, for her part, was also at the Super Bowl, uploading videos of herself singing along to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez songs during the halftime show to her Instagram story. A video on Offset’s Instagram story also showed Cardi B dancing and laughing during the performance of “I Like It.”

Bunny, 25, has become a white-hot sensation since debuting on the Latin music scene in 2016, collaborating with everyone from Drake to Residente to Will Smith. He released he debut album in 2018 and it won him his first Latin Grammy.

Balvin and Bunny released the collaborative album, “Oasis," last year. It was nominated for a Grammy Award at last week's show.

Tom Brady spoke with Ray Lewis. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Meanwhile, although Tom Brady and Co. weren’t in this year’s Super Bowl, the Patriots were still well-represented in Florida by Brady, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, and Robert Kraft.

Bill Belichick, Linda Holliday, and Robert Kraft spoke before the Super Bowl. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Globe staff reporter Jaclyn Reiss contributed to this report. AP Entertainment Producer John Carucci contributed to this report.