Two-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin has said her father, Jeff, has died. He was 65.

“My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father,” the family posted on Shiffrin’s social media accounts.

The U.S Ski and Snowboard federation said Shiffrin travelled home from Europe to Colorado on Sunday to be with her father and family at a hospital, where he died. No further details were given.