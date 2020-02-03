“They say all good things must come to an end,” Brady began.

Tom Brady was featured in a commercial for Hulu at the end of the first quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

He said his teammates, coaches, and fans deserve to “hear it from me.”

Hear what? His pitch for streaming service Hulu.

He implored people to give up television, but ended with: "But me? I’m not going anywhere.”

Brady teased the commercial on Thursday night with a cryptic post on social media showing his silhouette walking near the field at Gillette Stadium.

While the post put fans on alert — was he walking out of Gillette? Was this a reference to his future? — but those concerns were quickly put to rest.

Brady will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career if he and the Patriots can’t agree on a new contract before 4 p.m. on March 17. At that point, his contract will void, making him free to sign with any team that he chooses — the Patriots or otherwise.

