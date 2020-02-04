Sometimes, when the world is too much with you, and by the world I mostly mean politics, a silly comedy is all that you want and all that you need. Brainlessness, pointlessness, familiarity, those are the secrets to a half-hour of peaceful escapism. NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fits the bill, and I am glad to see it returning with two episodes on Thursday night at 8 for its seventh season.
I won’t argue that “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” is among TV’s best sitcoms, and I have at times been surprised by the seriousness with which some critics have approached it. It has very good ancestry — the creators are Dan Goor (“Parks and Recreation”) and Michael Schur (“The Office,” “The Good Place”) — and a sweet cast that has merged into a fast-paced family-like ensemble. Also, the show, which moved from Fox to NBC beginning with season six, has given us the great gift of Andre Braugher in a memorable comedic role, as the precise, at times robotic Captain Raymond Holt.
Advertisement
But yeah, it’s just an easy good time. Usually, I prefer to see shows end on the sooner rather than later side; but “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has never been one of those amazing shows that went downhill the longer it stayed on the air like, say, “Modern Family.” It has always been a mid-level pleasure with “Barney Miller”-like storylines. And it has always featured amusing guest stars, including Kyra Sedgwick, Dean Winters, Fred Armisen, Gina Gershon, and Patton Oswalt. This season, Vanessa Bayer, formerly of “Saturday Night Live,” will recur in a few episodes.
The show kicks off with Holt back on patrol, after being demoted last season, leaving him needy back at home with his husband, Kevin. He’s not the boss anymore, but, naturally, he remains the father figure.
Advertisement
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.