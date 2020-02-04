Sometimes, when the world is too much with you, and by the world I mostly mean politics, a silly comedy is all that you want and all that you need. Brainlessness, pointlessness, familiarity, those are the secrets to a half-hour of peaceful escapism. NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fits the bill, and I am glad to see it returning with two episodes on Thursday night at 8 for its seventh season.

I won’t argue that “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” is among TV’s best sitcoms, and I have at times been surprised by the seriousness with which some critics have approached it. It has very good ancestry — the creators are Dan Goor (“Parks and Recreation”) and Michael Schur (“The Office,” “The Good Place”) — and a sweet cast that has merged into a fast-paced family-like ensemble. Also, the show, which moved from Fox to NBC beginning with season six, has given us the great gift of Andre Braugher in a memorable comedic role, as the precise, at times robotic Captain Raymond Holt.