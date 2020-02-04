In 2009, Attia gave Feifke his first opportunity to perform on the stage so many of his musical inspirations had inhabited before him. Feifke’s performance at Regattabar became an annual tradition, and he will return to the club Saturday for his 11th performance.

While growing up in Lexington, Steven Feifke wrote a letter to his next-door neighbor asking his permission to attend a concert for jazz pianist McCoy Tyner . His neighbor was Alex Attia , manager of Cambridge jazz club Regattabar, and Tyner was playing there. Attia said yes, and in the years following that first letter, Feifke and his father attended countless shows of jazz legends he looked up to as an emerging pianist.

“It’s awesome to perform for people who you’ve known your whole life,” Feifke said by phone from New York. “An audience can just be a sea of faces, but in this case it’s a sea of faces of people that you love. I cherish it. It’s my favorite gig of the whole year.”

Fiefke’s love for music started before he could walk. His parents emigrated from South Africa to the United States in 1988 and brought a piano that once belonged to Feifke’s late grandfather. Feifke was enamored by the instrument, wanting to constantly touch it and look at it. After experimenting on the keys when he got older, Feifke got involved in the music program at his middle school and attended the Preparatory School at New England Conservatory of Music to hone his skills.

Feifke attended New York University to pursue a degree in economics and jazz studies. There, he met pianist Gil Goldstein, who served as a mentor for his future in music.

“What Gil does is very unique and special,” Feifke said. “He writes for big ensembles, orchestras, and big bands. My eyes were open to something I didn’t even know existed as a possible career path — writing music.”

With his sights set on composing, Feifke created his own big band and started writing music for others. He lives in New York now, and his music has appeared on albums from artists such as Veronica Swift and Ulysses Owens Jr. and the TV show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

He will return to Regattabar accompanied by Shenel Johns, a vocalist and acquaintance Feifke connected with when he composed music for her to sing at Corsini Palace in Florence. Feifke and Johns will be backed by the rest of his ensemble: Chad Lefkowitz-Brown on saxophone, Mark Lewandowski on bass, and Jimmy Macbride on drums.

Following the Cambridge show, Feifke has a few more projects lined up, including an album comprising original big band music to be released this summer, and music to be featured on a new TV show set to premiere on Hulu.

“I love to write, and in jazz, there’s not usually opportunities to write for orchestras,” Feifke said. “That’s kind of been my own personal artistic outlet.”