From left: US Ambassador to Japan Thomas S. Foley and MFA officials Robert Henderson and Malcolm Rogers participated in the ritual smashing of a sake barrel at the grand opening of the MFA's satellite museum in Nagoya, Japan, on Apr. 16, 1999. The MFA, aided by $50 million from Nagoya businesses, became the first Western museum with an Asian outpost. After years with low visitor numbers and increasing debt, the Foundation for the Arts, Nagoya, split with the MFA, and the Japanese museum closed in 2018.

Kasho Kumagai/for The Boston Globe