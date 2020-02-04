We’re talking about the Hyundai ad — yes, that Hyundai ad. You know, the one that has people across the country saying “smaht pahk” in Boston accents, some more successfully than others.

Innocean, Hyundai’s in-house ad agency, reached out to Buckley and his production firm, Hungry Man, about the job in October. The basic script was already done. The stars were on board, too: Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski — Massachusetts natives all. It was impossible for Buckley, another Greater Boston transplant, to turn down Hyundai. (Buckley shot one other Super Bowl ad this time around, for SodaStream.)

They filmed the 60-second Hyundai ad in the South End on a cold November day. The three stars never retreated to their trailers for a break. They were having too much fun. Plus, there were cameos by retired slugger David Ortiz and two lesser-known Wahlberg brothers, Bob and Arthur. "It was this weird reunion of Bostonians,” Buckley said. “You could throw jokes around that only we would understand.”

Buckley said Hyundai deserves credit for flying actors to Boston to make the shoot more authentic. The basic storyline, as you probably know by now, revolves around Krasinski boasting about the “smaht pahk” feature of his Hyundai Sonata, and the various places he parked the car. All three banter with intentionally over-the-top accents.

The actors rattle off a number of local places in the skit: Dorchester, Foxborough, the Garden, the Harbor. Buckley, a Swampscott High School graduate, made sure his former hometown got mentioned. Harvard Yard didn’t make the cut. Buckley said they intentionally danced around that well-worn example of a Boston accent.

“The funny thing about Bostonians, we’re proud of that accent,” said Buckley, who lives in the LA area now. “I go back home, give me two beers, the next thing you know, it starts to come back.”

Buckley got his start in the Super Bowl business working with online job board Monster.com and Mullen, its ad agency at the time. You probably remember the Monster spot that aired at the 1999 Super Bowl, in which kids tell the camera they want to grow up to hold dead-end jobs. Buckley soon realized, perhaps earlier than many of his peers, that live sporting events would become more important than ever to advertisers in the streaming age. “If you can own the Super Bowl, then you can always have a decent livelihood,” Buckley said.

Buckley has put those earnings to work on his passion projects. The latest: a docudrama depicting the real-life horrors at a Guatemalan orphanage called “Saria.” Last week, Buckley trekked to Washington to meet with congressmen Adriano Espaillat and Vicente Gonzalez to discuss a campaign for justice for the 41 girls who died in a 2017 fire at the orphanage and the 15 who survived.

The movie has been nominated for an Oscar in the short film category. If it wins on Sunday, Buckley plans to use his 45 seconds to talk about the cause. After all, he’s built a career out of conveying messages in a minute or less.

InkHouse expanding to Seattle

InkHouse chief executive Beth Monaghan has closed another deal to expand into a new city. This time, Seattle.

InkHouse is planning to announce on Tuesday that it has hired Kate Riley, a Seattle-area native, away from giant PR agency Edelman to lead the new office.

The appointment follows two internal promotions aimed at keeping pace with InkHouse’s growth: Alison Morra moved up to managing director of InkHouse’s East Coast operations and Ed Harrison was named executive vice president and assistant general manager of the firm’s Waltham headquarters. (Morra also remains general manager of that office.)

Monaghan and Meg O’Leary founded InkHouse 13 years ago. It has since grown to become one of the largest PR agencies in New England. (O’Leary is now chief marketing officer at Capsule8, a cybersecurity firm.) InkHouse opened its San Francisco office in 2014 and then expanded to New York in 2017. About 120 people work at InkHouse, including nearly 70 in Waltham.

“Growing beyond Boston . . . opens us up to other geographic markets and sectors,” Monaghan said in an e-mail. “PR is still a people business and face-to-face interactions with our clients and the media are still very important.”

Monaghan said expanding to San Francisco helped grow InkHouse’s tech business and opening in New York helped InkHouse nab some consumer-oriented clients. She said she’s intrigued by Seattle because it’s “an up-and-coming hotbed of innovation and talent.”

Wahlburgers names GYK Antler lead ad agency

Not every ad agency will throw in free sneakers in their marketing pitch to a client. But then, not every ad agency has a parent company that also owns a sneaker business.

The free footwear seems to have paid off for GYK Antler, which has been named the lead ad agency for Wahlburgers, the Hingham-based restaurant chain owned by brothers Paul, Donnie, and Mark Wahlberg. The brothers’ decadelong reality TV show recently came to an end and they are eager to give the chain a new image as they continue its expansion. The new campaign starts in March.

GYK Antler is based in Manchester, N.H., but the Wahlburgers account will be handled out of the agency’s Boston office. The agency is part of a newly assembled family of companies called York Creative Collective, founded and led by Travis York. The group also includes the Boston shoe company York Athletic.

Pam Hamlin, the York group’s president, said the agency created York Athletic sneakers with the Wahlburgers logo for the Wahlburgers marketing team as part of the pitch. And she said her team consumed more than 40 meals at the restaurant chain’s four Massachusetts restaurants during the pitch process to try every item on the menu.

East-west rail may be moving closer to reality

Is Representative Richie Neal finally getting some traction with Governor Charlie Baker on the east-west rail? Neal sure thinks so.

Baker initially had been a skeptic, vetoing legislation championed by state Senator Eric Lesser to study the benefits of increasing passenger rail service between Springfield and Boston. Eventually, Baker came around and agreed to do the study. An east-west rail task force that includes Neal and Lesser is scheduled to get an update from the administration at a meeting Thursday in Springfield.

The congressman said Baker’s tone on the east-west rail has changed and he is more open-minded. The two met on Jan. 24 before Baker presided over an event celebrating the completion of a rail platform and elevator at Springfield’s Union Station.

Neal made sure to point out to Baker that the state is poised to step up its funding for the MBTA, which primarily serves Greater Boston.

“We’re going to want some corresponding effort on east-west rail,” Neal said. “I highlighted the fact that everybody in the state pays for the MBTA. There has to be a demonstration of regional equity.”

Not everyone happy with new Wareham slogan

The town of Wareham has tried to capitalize on its proximity to the Cape for years. Not anymore.

The “Gateway to Cape Cod” just adopted a cheeky new marketing slogan: “It’s Better Before the Bridges.”

Needless to say, some on the Cape aren’t pleased. Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Northcross told the Cape Cod Times that Wareham’s new motto violates an unspoken rule in the tourism industry: “You don’t denigrate the other guy. You talk about your traits and your qualities and don’t trash the other guy.”

Aaron Gouveia, vice president at the Boston-based Belfort Group, says the campaign is all in fun. No insult intended. After the town hired Belfort, the marketing agency noticed a widespread sentiment in Wareham that it is often overlooked as just a pass-through to the Cape. With that in mind, several new slogans were run by about 300 Wareham residents. “It’s Better Before the Bridges” was the top choice.

“It’s catchy, attention-getting, it has people talking,” Gouveia said.

He’s not kidding — especially about that last part.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.