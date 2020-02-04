State officials and housing advocates descended on East Boston Tuesday for an event to award more than $60 million in funding and tax credits to affordable housing developments around Massachusetts.

The Baker administration designated 11 projects for the money, including three in Boston and two in Newton. It will help finance a variety of projects for seniors and low-income renters. All told, the project will create 587 apartments.

Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and a parade of other officials and dignitaries celebrated the projects but also used the event to stump — again — for Baker’s Housing Choice bill, which would make it easier for cities and towns to re-zone land for new housing. For three years, the measure has failed to win passage on Beacon Hill for three years. Despite committing more than $1 billion in state funding to affordable housing since he took office in 2015, Baker said, Massachusetts will struggle to tackle housing costs that are among the highest in the nation unless it reforms often-restrictive zoning laws.