More than 500 guests raised $2 million at the Boston Ballet Ball 2020, held Saturday night, Feb. 1, at the Castle at Park Plaza. The theme for the bash — chaired by Jill Roberts — was Off the Charts, so the tables were trimmed with very rock ’n’ roll vegan leather and deep red flowers. Partygoers got a look at “Dance Part 3,” dancer and choreographer Stephen Galloway’s creation, which will have its world premiere May 8-29, part of Boston Ballet’s “Off the Charts” program.

From left: Event host Paula Ebben, Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen, and ball chair Jill Roberts. Michael Blanchard/Boston Ballet