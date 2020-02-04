“City on a Hill” takes place in a fictionalized early 1990s Boston. Season one focused on renegade FBI investigator Jackie Rohr (Bacon) and up-and-coming assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward ( Aldis Hodge , “Hidden Figures”) as they overcome their differences to take down a gang of armored car thieves.

Crews filmed exterior shots in Chinatown and the South End, with Bacon spotted filming on Beach Street alongside some retro cars Tuesday morning.

Kevin Bacon and filmmakers rolled back the clock in Boston on Tuesday while filming season two of “City on a Hill,” the Showtime drama set in 1990s Boston.

The show, which is produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, was renewed in August 2019 for a second season.

Shortly after noon, crews had wrapped in Chinatown and were packing up the set, with some of the older cars loaded onto carrier trucks parked on John Fitzgerald Surface Road.

A notice sent to residents near the South End’s Union Park called for filming from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, during which “period vehicles” would be parked on the main part of the street, and local traffic would be routed through a coned-off lane near the curb where cars typically park.

While “City on a Hill” is a Boston-set show, don’t expect to see Bacon and Showtime film crews for too much longer. Primary production for the show’s first season was based in New York, as is season two. A source familiar with the production said that crews were only expected to be in the Boston area for a few days in total.