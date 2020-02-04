One Mighty Mill, a business in downtown Lynn that stone grinds organic wheat grown in Maine, is now making pretzels. Joe St.Pierre

If you don’t already know about One Mighty Mill, you might want to be introduced to the business in downtown Lynn that makes flour the way it was created centuries ago — with a stone mill. Owners Jon Olinto and Tony Rosenfeld use organic wheat grown on a farm in Linneus, Maine, and every day mill fresh whole wheat flour, which is a delight for a baker. Their intent, too, is to restore a local grain economy. The company also runs a cafe and market and sells other products made with their stone-ground flour — a pancake mix, whole wheat bagels in assorted flavors, and tortillas, all without additives and fillers. Recently, Mighty Mill included something new — whole grain, knotted pretzels with sizable salt crystals dusted on its surface. They are somewhat larger than bite-size, slightly nutty with a flat edge and a strong crunch (about $3.49 for 7 ounces). “Its shape and texture are unique and distinctive because fresh flour is living and different than the homogenous, industrial flour that’s infiltrated everything we eat,” says Olinto. The pretzels pair wonderfully with beer. Use them for dipping as you would any others. Available at One Mighty Mill’s cafe and market, 68 Exchange St., Lynn; select breweries, like Trillium Brewing Company locations, and Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Hwy, Everett; and at Whole Food Market stores, or go to www.onemightymill.com.