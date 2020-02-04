Serves 6

Think of this rich, eggy, cheese-y frittata as a kind of savory noodle pudding. It's a fun dish for brunch or supper. Typically frittatas are cooked in a skillet on top of the stove, but this one goes into a skillet and is baked in the oven (you can also use any deep 10-inch round baking dish). First cook spaghetti until it isn't quite done, add eggs, milk, cream, and sharp cheddar or Italian fontina. If you like, you can also add a cup of sauteed spinach drained of excess water or cooked sliced mushrooms. Bake the frittata until it's golden and crisp on top. Pair it with a lightly vinegary salad of baby greens.

Olive oil (for the pan) 1 teaspoon salt, and more for the pasta water 12 ounces spaghetti 4 eggs ¾ cup whole milk ¼ cup heavy cream 1½ teaspoons ground black pepper 10 ounces grated sharp cheddar or Italian fontina, or a combination (4 cups) ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Lightly oil a 10-inch nonstick skillet with an ovenproof handle. Oil up the sides of the pan too.

2. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook about 6 minutes -- 1 to 2 minutes less than the timing called for on the package -- or until the pasta is not quite cooked through. Drain but do not rinse. Let the spaghetti sit for 5 minutes to cool slightly.

3. Meanwhile, in a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the eggs, milk, cream, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Stir in the cheddar or fontina, then the spaghetti.

4. Transfer the mixture to the skillet and sprinkle with Parmesan.

5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the top is golden and bubbling and the center feels set.

6. Let the pie rest in the skillet for a few minutes. Run a silicone spatula around the pie to loosen it from the pan. With a potholder in your hand to hold onto the (hot!) skillet handle, tilt the skillet and use the spatula to slide the pie onto a cutting board or large plate. Cut into thick wedges.

Lisa Zwirn