Serves 4

If you're under the weather or just sick of winter, this dish of crisp, roasted sweet potatoes with quinoa will cure what ails you. Sprightly flavors of fresh mint, cilantro, and a good dose of lime will make you forget all about the color gray. Add some crunch and color to the grain with cucumbers, radishes, and sweet pomegranate seeds. You can swap just about any grain -- brown rice, bulgur, couscous -- for the quinoa (you need four cups cooked grain). Quinoa should be rinsed before cooking; its natural coating, called saponin, can make the cooked grain taste bitter or soapy, but a quick rinse solves the problem.

2 sweet potatoes (about 1 1/4 pounds), cut into thin wedges 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 6 tablespoons lime juice Finely grated rind of 1 lime 1 ⅓ cups quinoa (red, white, black, or mixed) 2 ⅔ cups water 1 can (15 to 16 ounces) chickpeas, drained 2 Persian (mini) cucumbers, cut into small dice ½ cup pomegranate seeds 4 radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced Handful fresh cilantro leaves Handful fresh mint leaves

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread the wedges in one layer on the baking sheet.

3. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the wedges are golden brown and tender when pierced with a skewer. Remove and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of the lime juice. Use a metal spatula to turn the potato wedges and coat them in the juice. Sprinkle with the lime rind. Let them sit until they are no longer hot.

4. In a fine-meshed strainer, rinse the quinoa under cold water for 30 seconds. Drain well.

5. In a saucepan, combine the quinoa, water, and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, and immediately lower the heat and simmer the quinoa, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes, or until it absorbs the water.

6. Remove the pan from the heat, cover with a lid, and let the quinoa steam for 5 minutes. Remove the lid, fluff the quinoa with a fork and transfer to a large bowl.

7. Stir the remaining 3 tablespoons lime juice into the quinoa with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the chickpeas. Cool to room temperature. Taste for seasoning and add more lime juice or salt, if you like. Stir in the cucumbers, pomegranate seeds, radishes, cilantro, and mint.

8. Transfer the quinoa to 4 shallow bowls and top with sweet potatoes.

Sally Pasley Vargas