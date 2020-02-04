On his first “Chopped” appearance, Seekonk native Eli Dunn was handed yu choy, chicken schmaltz, Chinese tea eggs, quahogs -- and 20 minutes to make an appetizer.

Dunn later opened another basket of mystery ingredients on the Food Network show, and within 30 minutes he’d made a Mexican chocolate ice cream with candied eggplant ricotta fritters.

The owner of Eli’s Kitchen in Warren, RI, wowed all three judges — Stewart, Marcus Samuelsson, and Maneet Chauhan — winning a cool $10,000.

Dunn now heads back to the cooking competition series hosted by Ted Allen to compete in “Chopped Champions.” Dunn and 15 others will compete for $50,000. His episode airs Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m. (He couldn’t tell us who the judges are.)

We caught up with Dunn while he was in the middle of a dinner rush — to feed his baby son. “I’ve got here some chickpeas and overcooked macaroni and cheese,” he said.

Q: So how did you get on “Chopped” the first time?

A: I got an e-mail from “Chopped,” and at first I was like, “Nah, this isn’t me,” but my staff talked me into it. So I started watching it, and realized: “Oh, this totally makes sense.” My style of cooking at the restaurant, we’re really good at taking a bunch of random things you’d throw away, like broccoli stems, and turning it into something delicious.

Q: What would you make out of broccoli stems?

A: We’d do a broccoli bisque. Take stems and cook them with aromatics, cream. Or you could put them in a Caesar salad. As a business and ethical decision, we like to use as much as possible. We try not to waste.

Q: Were you confident going back on “Chopped,” or nervous because it was the champions?

A: I was confident. I have a fairly active meditation life. I basically went to bed early the night before. I don’t drink. I woke up early and did some mediation and visualization. I was much more comfortable this time.

Q: Did you have a line out the door of your restaurant after your first episode?

A: Oh yeah. It was ridiculous. We finally came back to earth after Labor Day this year.

Q: You’ve been featured on another cooking show.

A: “Restaurant Impossible.” Essentially they reached out to me when they knew they’d be filming in town; they wanted to use my restaurant [as an example] to say, “Check out this new modern restaurant, with smaller plates and delicious food.” That was angle, so of course I was like, “Yeah, I’d love to.”

Q: Right. What did you bring out for them?

A: I sent out our hits — our sweet chili cauliflower. Our crab and dill beignets—essentially a crab mascarpone and dill fritter coated in a beer-batter deep-fry. Our naan served with mango chutney, and our baked goat cheese.

Q: Your mother ran Phoebe’s Fish and Chips in Seekonk.

A: She’s Phoebe. She still comes to [Eli’s] and bakes desserts, so she’s still a part of my culinary world. She’s such an inspiration to me. I was literally born above the restaurant, in our apartment with a midwife. It was a wonderful way to grow up.

Q: You’ve said that you aren’t about impressing critics, that you aren’t a pretentious chef.

A: I don’t want to imply that wanting to impress critics makes you pretentious. What I meant was my food philosophy is to source responsibly, cook with love, share with others. The experience of being of service, of cooking for people—whether it’s a 5-year-old getting a kids’ burger, or Martha Stewart—it doesn’t really matter as long as people love the food. I’m not motivated by getting a James Beard Award, or a Michelin star.

Q: What’s your favorite thing to make?

A: I really love dessert. I really love pastry -- we make our own doughnuts. I have this fantasy that I could go on "The Great British Bake Off.” I’m neither British nor an amateur, so it will never happen. [Laughs.] But pastries are my secret passion.

Q: What’s something that’s your own recipe that you love?

A: I love brunch. This isn’t that exciting, but I really love our hash browns. I obsess about stuff like this. I experimented with hash brown recipes for the longest time, trying to get the perfect crispiness. Our hash browns are golden brown and crispy and flavorful.

Q: What’s your favorite dish on the Eli’s menu?

A: Our sweet chili cauliflower. It’s so good. It’s not my own recipe, so I don’t want to take much credit for it.

Interview has been edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

