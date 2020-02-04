fb-pixel
The space that once housed River Gods in Cambridge will soon open as a noodle bar. (James Reed for the Boston Globe)

River Gods was a beloved staple of Cambridge nightlife until it closed in 2016. Since then, the little corner building at 125 River St. has remained vacant -- while longtime regulars continue to mourn the loss.

Finally however, the space that housed the famously cozy pub will have a new occupant. Elizabeth Lint, executive director of the Cambridge License Commission, confirmed Monday that a noodle bar called Nu Do Society will open in the 860 square-foot space soon.

Lint said the restaurant will not have a liquor license, and it is set to open this month or next depending on construction issues. But the real question is: Will there be DJs?

The scene at the dearly departed River Gods in Cambridge, circa 2013.
