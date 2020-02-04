In a press release announcing the move, WCVB president and general manager Bill Fine praised Sacchetti’s “extensive knowledge of the local political landscape.”

Sharman Sacchetti is moving from WHDH 7News and joining WCVB Channel 5 as the station’s political reporter starting Wednesday.

“Sharman is an excellent journalist who has covered some of the biggest political stories on both the local and national stage,” Fine said.

A Lawrence native, Sacchetti has been a reporter in New England for more than 15 years and has broken numerous stories and brokered several exclusive interviews. She has also covered multiple presidential races, and the station expects her to be an important part of their “Commitment 2020” coverage.

“It’s an honor to join the station that I grew up watching with my family every day,” Sacchetti said in the release.

Sacchetti, an Emerson College graduate, joined WHDH in 2017 as a political reporter, following more than a decade in the same role at Boston 25 News (WFXT).