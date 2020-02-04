ST. PAUL, Minn. — Some top Minnesota Democratic lawmakers said Tuesday they plan to make a major push in the 2020 legislative session to legalize recreational marijuana.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and Senate Assistant Minority Leader Jeff Hayden acknowledged at a news conference that they probably won't be able to enact the bill this session, given the strong opposition from the Senate's Republican majority. They said their bill might not even get a vote on the House floor.

But Winkler said legalization is coming to Minnesota — it's just a question of when.