A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly dropped a loaded gun and a bag of cocaine while running from police in Dorchester Monday afternoon, officials said.

Around 2:48 p.m., officers were on patrol near Greenwood Street and Ellington Street when they saw three males who they recognized from “prior interactions,” Boston police said in a statement. One of the boys, a 17-year-old from Dorchester, clutched at his waistband and ran away as police approached, intending to speak with the group.

Officers chased the boy and apprehended him near 150A Ellington St., police said. The suspect repeatedly “tucked his hands underneath his body” by his waist during the struggle. He was arrested near 12 Greenwood St.