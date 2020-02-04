A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly dropped a loaded gun and a bag of cocaine while running from police in Dorchester Monday afternoon, officials said.
Around 2:48 p.m., officers were on patrol near Greenwood Street and Ellington Street when they saw three males who they recognized from “prior interactions,” Boston police said in a statement. One of the boys, a 17-year-old from Dorchester, clutched at his waistband and ran away as police approached, intending to speak with the group.
Officers chased the boy and apprehended him near 150A Ellington St., police said. The suspect repeatedly “tucked his hands underneath his body” by his waist during the struggle. He was arrested near 12 Greenwood St.
Retracing the path of the pursuit, officers found a Hi-Point Model 09 9mm Luger pistol with eight live rounds of ammunition, the statement said. During the booking process, they also found a substance believed to be crack cocaine in a small plastic bag.
The boy is facing charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of Class B drugs. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
