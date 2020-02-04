In one case, MassCOSH said, an unnamed factory employee at Specialized Paper Converting in Gardner died in what the group called an “industrial accident,” adding that details “at this time are limited, including the nature of the worker’s occupation and his injuries.”

The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health, or MassCOSH, said in a statement that it’s “greatly saddened” to learn of the deaths.

An advocacy group said Monday that two people died in separate workplace accidents Friday in Falmouth and Gardner.

A spokesman for the Worcester district attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the worker’s death.

In the second case, “38-year-old Kevin Pimental of East Falmouth died after sustaining a head injury while trimming trees in North Falmouth,” said MassCOSH. “Details surrounding the incident are also limited, but MassCOSH states that tree trimming is a very dangerous occupation.”

A spokeswoman for the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment on Pimental’s passing but previously told the Cape Cod Times that foul play isn’t suspected in his death.

Falmouth police said via Facebook that first responders were called to the scene on Willow Field Drive at 2:41 p.m. Friday.

“Falmouth Fire & Rescue medics treated the 38-year-old East Falmouth man and then transported him to Falmouth Hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries,” cops said. “OSHA, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, and the Falmouth Police Dept. are currently investigating the incident.”

The police statement prompted an outpouring of support for Pimental’s family on the department’s Facebook page, including from one woman who wrote, "How sad to lose a loved one while they are working to support their family . My heart breaks for the family.'

Jodi Sugerman-Brozan, executive director of MassCOSH, said in the group’s statement Monday that more must be done to ensure workplace safety.

“Losing two workers the same day is a tragic reminder of how much more work must be done to end dangerous jobs,” she said. “Our thoughts go out to the friends, families, and co-workers of those we lost and invite those affected by workplace injury, illness, and death to contact us for services and support they may find helpful. We will also never forget those we lost as we continue our fight for good, safe jobs for all.”





