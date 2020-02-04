Gaskins was was housed in a different part of the prison and was not involved in the attack, Hayes said. But he believes he has felt retaliation for it.

Sidney A. Hayes’s youngest brother, Tony Gaskins, has been in Massachusetts prisons for 28 years. But she has never heard him as frightened as he has been since the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley went into lockdown after a Jan. 10 attack that left three correctional officers injured.

Since a group of inmates attacked a correctional officer, attorneys and advocates have alleged that all inmates in the prison have been locked in their cells for all but 15 or 30 minutes a day; that tactical teams have entered cells to beat, Tase, and threaten them; that inmates have been moved to different parts of the facility, sometimes near rivals; that some no longer have access to their property, including family photos and legal papers; and that attorneys could not see their clients for about two weeks.

A day after five state legislators decried conditions at the prison after an unannounced visit, a group of activists and relatives went to the State House to call for more transparency and safer conditions for inmates. A group of attorneys representing inmates has filed a lawsuit against prison and state officials for allegedly violating inmates’ right to counsel in retribution for the attack.

“It scares me, it scares me that this is even going on, and the community has no idea,” said Hayes, who lives in Roslindale.

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that he has “a lot of faith in the department and in the actions it’s taken to ensure that inmates and correctional officers at Souza are safe.”

“I’m not going to speak to the specifics of what is now a legal matter," Baker told reporters Monday. "There’s a process for determining exactly what happened and when. And that’s going to be the process through which that gets pursued. The bottom line is everything gets investigated. And the primary goal and objective of the folks in the Department of Correction is to keep inmates and to keep correctional officers safe. After the incident at Souza, where three correctional officers were severely injured, people went through a process of re-determining status for basically everybody in the facility. And they did that because they wanted to make sure that inmates and officers would be safe once they opened it up again.”

State Senators Patricia D. Jehlen and James B. Eldridge, two of the five legislators who visited the prison Sunday, said they hoped prison officials would work to reduce tensions and offer more programs for inmates. Some of the inmates they spoke with said that without their personal property or programs, they have nothing to do in their cells, which adds to their frustration.

Eldridge said that prisoners’ accounts of the attack did not match the department’s narrative on some crucial points. The department had said the attack was one orchestrated by gangs, and that more violence against correctional officers was planned. Eldridge said prisoners told him the attack began with an interaction between an inmate and an officer who had a history of disputes and should not have been allowed in the same place to begin with.

Friends and relatives of inmates said the general lack of information has been frustrating, and what they have managed to learn has frightened them.

Ayana Aubourg, center rear, listened as Sarah B. Coughlin spoke. Coughlin is board president at the National Association of Social Workers, Massachusetts. Prisoners' advocates held a State House press conference Monday to address alleged abuses at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/Boston Globe

Ayana Aubourg, director of programs at Roxbury-based Families for Justice As Healing, said she did not hear from inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley between Jan. 10 and last week. Since then, they have been able to talk only for a few minutes. One person she knows said that his arm still shakes from being Tased.

“People are rushing to share as many details as possible,” Aubourg said. “You could just feel the energy shift on the phone. You could just feel the hopelessness.”

“If the Department of Correction can’t prove itself to be accountable to legislators, to family members, to taxpayers and the public at large, then imagine how they’re treating our loved ones inside Souza right now,” Aubourg said.

Jurrell Laronal said he has served time in state prisons, and his younger brother is now at Souza-Baranowski.

“We come from a family that — I don’t know the words to say, but we don’t shake easy,” Laronal said at the State House. But hearing his brother’s voice on the phone was frightening, Laronal said.

“It’s very hard to report what’s going on in there," Laronal said. “There is no transparency, there is no accountability. So when something like this happens — which does happen a lot — there’s not a way for people out here knowing that it did happen.”

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.