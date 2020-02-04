LaGuer, through his attorney, Jeffrey C. Harris, filed an emergency request in Worcester Superior Court Jan. 22 asking the court to reverse the DOC Commissioner Carol A. Micci’s Jan. 8 decision that he remains a threat to public safety and as such does not qualify for compassionate release program.

Benjamin LaGuer, the convicted rapist who has insisted for decades he was wrongly convicted of sexually assaulting a Leominster neighbor in 1983, is dying from cancer and wants a judge to order the Department of Correction to grant him a medical parole so he can die outside of prison, according to court records.

"I do not believe that, at this time, he will live and remain at liberty without violating the law and I continue to believe that his release will be incompatible with the welfare of society,'' Micci wrote Jan. 9 in denying LaGuer’s medical parole request based on medical data from last year and as recently as Jan. 2.

In the court papers, LaGuer said Micci was factually incorrect. A more recent review of LaGuer’s medical status by Dr. Kevan Hartshorn his treating oncologist/hematologist at the Boston Medical Center, is summarized in a letter date Jan. 9, LaGuer’s lawyer argued in court papers. The medical conclusions are grim, according to the doctor.

LaGuer has been treating LaGuer for liver cancer and cirrhosis of the liver for several years. “His survival now is measured in weeks or at best a few months,” Hartshorn wrote in the Jan. 9 letter. “It is unlikely that further treatments can be safely given or will help to control the cancer...There is little we can do now and his survival is now very limited...He is now appropriate for home hospice care."

During his long incarceration LaGuer has consistently maintained his innocence and drawn high profile supporters over the years including former Governor Deval Patrick, John Silber, the late president of Boston University, and several journalists.

But the courts - including the Supreme Judicial Court - have consistently upheld his convictions for the July 1983 attack on a 59-year-old woman that lasted eight hours and left both her and her apartment covered in blood. The woman, who identified LaGuer to police and on the witness stand during his trial, has since died.

Moreover, LaGuer’s claim of innocence was undermined when he admitted in 2003 that he mixed a forensic saliva sample with another inmate so he could not be matched to biological evidence recovered at the scene, and by DNA testing in 2002 that matched him as the donor of semen recovered from the crime scene. LaGuer has insisted the sperm sample was planted by police.

Citing Criminal Offender Record and Information limitations on public release of offender information, DOC spokeswoman Cara Savelliwrote in an e-mail Tuesday that the DOC would not say whether Micci will now back LaGuer’s medical parole request. "We are unable to discuss specific information regarding an inmate due to CORI regulations,'' she wrote. “The only information the DOC is able to release about inmates is the facility in which they are housed, or when they were released (and from what facility). Everything else falls under CORI regulations.”

LaGuer, according to DOC records, on Tuesday was housed in the North Central Correctional Centerin Gardner, a medium security prison.

LaGuer’s emergency request is likely to be impacted by last week’s decision by the Supreme Judicial Court ordering the DOC to revamp the process it uses to grant medical paroles. The SJC said the DOC’s old approach - which was applied by LaGuer’s case early last month - must end and be replaced by a process the accelerates inmates release.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.