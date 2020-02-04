Logan is still receiving flights from Hong Kong, Baker said. If a passenger is thought to have symptoms of coronavirus, they will be screened, he said.

Baker said the airport stopped receiving the flights on Sunday. Federal authorities are diverting the flights to 11 other US airports.

Boston’s Logan International Airport is not currently receiving flights from mainland China, and the risk of contracting the new coronavirus in Massachusetts remains “extremely low," Governor Charlie Baker said Monday.

“Mainland China is where most of the concern is coming from,” Baker said.

The virus is an epidemic in China, where more than 17,000 cases have been reported. Of 360 deaths, all but one has been in China.

Baker’s comments came two days after state health officials announced the first confirmed case of the new coronavarius in Massachusetts. The patient, a man in his 20s who lives in Boston and is a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, landed at Logan last Tuesday, the day before active screening for coronavirus started at the airport.

He went to a clinic after feeling unwell the next day. Test samples were sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the man was isolated in his home, which is not a dormitory.

During the weekend, health officials said he is recovering well and is checking in regularly by phone with public health nurses.

At a press briefing on Monday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Respiratory Diseases, said that passengers who have been in the Hubei province in the previous two weeks will undergo an additional health assessment.

“They will be screened for fever, cough, difficulty breathing,” she said.

If the passengers are symptomatic, they will be transferred for further medical evaluation and isolated for 14 days, Messonnier said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.