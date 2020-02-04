Amy Klobuchar’s team has contacted more than 10,000 New Hampshire voters a weekend for the past three weekends in a row.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Iowa results or not, the many Democrats hoping to be the next president turned their attention to New Hampshire Tuesday. On the ground, the operations each campaign has spent months building are already thrumming.

And 14,000 Bernie Sanders volunteers were in the Granite State on Saturday and Sunday to knock on doors — a force that, on Saturday, was averaging a door knock every second, according to Shannon Jackson, the campaign’s New Hampshire state director.

Advertisement

With voting less than a week away, campaigns are hosting house parties and unleashing armies of canvassers. Surrogates are fanning out, and the candidates, freed from wooing Iowans, are barnstorming across the state, giving those vacillating voters one more chance to shake a hand or grab a selfie, to kick the tires before driving off the lot.

A campaign’s ground game is always important, turning admirers into active supporters, energizing supporters into volunteers, and, most essentially, delivering bodies into voting booths. But this year, some New Hampshire political veterans say having a strong organizing operation may play more of a difference than usual.

"The candidate and the candidate’s message matter more, but with all the polls showing people pretty bunched fairly close together, in this primary the ground game may well be more important than it usually is,” said Judy Reardon, a Democratic operative who helped guide John Kerry’s 2004 campaign in New Hampshire, and who remains undecided on who to support.

Among the reasons: The unsettled nature of the race, and the deeper-than-normal indecision many activists say they see around them. Recent polls suggest as much as 50 percent of likely Democratic primary voters haven’t fully made up their minds about who they’ll support.

Advertisement

That makes the next few days crunch time for converting the undecided.

Last week, a group of Buttigieg devotees convened about 20 of their undecided friends and neighbors at a house party in Manchester’s ritzy North End, hoping to do just that. Over goat-cheese-stuffed dates and Rusty Nail cocktails — and with a Buttigieg field organizer on hand — they explained why they are supporting the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. It was an example of the campaign’s emphasis on “relational" organizing, a strategy that asks its volunteers to leverage their personal connections to build support for Buttigieg.

“What I really liked about him is he’s not in D.C. today,” said June Trisciani, 53. "I think we need someone more progressive. I think we need someone that can unify us.”

“Don’t you think Bernie Sanders would bring people together? Don’t you think Elizabeth Warren would try to bring people together?” asked Patrick McCay, 66, one of the event’s undecided targets. Some in the circle of roughly 40 attendees, standing in the home’s foyer, groaned.

Lara Quiroga tried another tack: “I have a super simple answer. And that is, as a mom, and a woman, and a grown woman, I’m really sick of being yelled at," offered the 42-year-old Buttigieg supporter.

“Bernie Sanders yelled at you?” McCay interrupted.

“He’s always like, ‘MEDICARE FOR ALL!” Quiroga said, raising her voice a few notches.

Research and experience have demonstrated that these in-person touches between campaigns and voters matter, though by no means are they the entire ballgame.

Advertisement

The unsettled nature of the primary this year “makes the ground game more important,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley.

There’s a certain bandwagon effect generated by seeing canvassers in your neighborhood, volunteers waving signs outside the grocery store, a sense of energy that helps undecided voters decide they, too, want to back a candidate who generates enthusiasm, rather than risk throwing their vote away on one who will only get a few percentage points, he said.

The Sanders campaign, which boasts 17 field offices and more than 150 staffers on the ground, disputes the idea that New Hampshire voters remain undecided. The one-on-one conversations the Sanders campaign is having show voters are making their choices, and the results back up the string of polls showing Sanders with the lead, said Jackson, the campaign’s state director. "It really seems we’re on the path to victory.”

While many observers said Warren — who also has 17 field offices in the state and set up shop in the state a year ago — had the most impressive ground game, New Hampshire primary veterans said Sanders, Buttigieg, and former vice president Joe Biden all have strong operations.

Biden has 12 offices across the state, with more than 55 staff on the ground. He’s also had high-profile surrogates stumping for him, including former Democratic governor John Lynch, who recently wrapped up a five-day, 27-stop “Live Free, Vote Joe” bus tour.

Advertisement

Buttigieg’s campaign has 15 field offices spread across all 10 New Hampshire counties, along with 75 staffers on the ground. Since September, the campaign has held more than 1,200 house meetings like the one in Manchester last week, aimed at engaging undecided voters, according to his campaign.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has her own twist on the traditional New Hampshire house party, inspired by her home state’s version of a casserole, the so-called hotdish. Klobuchar’s signature version is topped with tater tots, and has become something of a campaign calling card.

Her campaign, which has seven field offices and about 30 staff on the ground, has organized three “big win” weekends of action the past three weeks, in which their ground troops and volunteers reached out to more than 10,000 New Hampshire voters each time.

On Monday, executive councilor Debora Pignatelli, who lives in Nashua, was busy making her mother’s vegetable potpourri recipe to bring to a health care themed hotdish event that evening. Three doctors were slated to talk to a group of undecided voters about Klobuchar’s health care plan, which would offer a public option to compete with private insurance companies, but not eliminate private plans like Medicare-for-All proponents want.

“I love Amy, but her tater tot recipe . . . mmm,” said Pignatelli, making a skeptical sound as she explained her own tot-free preparations.

As far as the pitch she makes to undecided voters she meets at events, including “office hours” she’s held at a local café to chat with undecided voters, Pignatelli said she points to the major newspaper endorsements Klobuchar has won in the state — notably from the Union Leader of Manchester, New Hampshire’s only statewide paper, long seen as a conservative voice in the state. She also won the endorsement of the Keene Sentinel, where the editorial board has generally leaned more liberal.

Advertisement

“You don’t get the Keene Sentinel and the Union Leader unless you can appeal to a wide swath of people,” said Pignatelli, who is slated to host at least two more events for Klobuchar before primary day. “She’s a uniter.”

Of course, the best ground game infrastructure can’t always overcome events, given the volatile nature of the primary. Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire pointed to 2004, when former Vermont governor Howard Dean had a strong ground game in New Hampshire and a lead in the polls but couldn’t overcome the momentum then-Senator John Kerry of Massachusetts had coming out of Iowa as the caucus victor.

“Even for the best organization, minds could change,” said Scala.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac. Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.