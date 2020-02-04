Hanover firefighters called in assistance from Hanson and made “an aggressive attack” on the fire, firefighters said. Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and porch.

Crews were called to a single-family home at 22 Bradford Road around 10:45 p.m., and found a large fire burning inside the home’s kitchen and exterior three-season porch, firefighters said.

A home in Hanover suffered heavy damage after it caught fire Monday night, Hanover firefighters said.

No one was injured.

A home at 22 Bradford Road in Hanover was heavily damaged by smoke and fire overnight. (Hanover Fire Department) Hanover Fire Department (custom credit)/Hanover Fire Department

Crews left the scene at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday after they said extensive overhaul was needed to make sure the fire was completely out.

Firefighters said the house was significantly damaged by smoke. The initial damage of the home was estimated at $150,000, firefighters said.

According to town assessing records, the one and a half story home was built in 1960. The home has wood shingling, and, including the land, is valued $424,300.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

