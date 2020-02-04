A head-on collision between a pickup truck and a trash truck sent two people to the hospital and caused 25 gallons of hydraulic fluid to spill over the road in Hanover Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.
At 3:43 p.m., Hanover fire received a call for a head-on collision at 1169 Hanover St., Chief Jeffrey Blanchard said. Both drivers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known .
The road is open, but drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic, Blanchard said.
The state Department of Environmental Protection and Hanover Department of Public Works responded to help clean up the fluid.
UPDATE: Pictures of the scene of the serious head-on MVC on the 1200 block of Hanover St. (Rte.139). E-7 remains on scene, A-1 & A-2 both with transports to area hospitals. @MassDEP & @HanoverDPW called for hazard mitigation. Rte. 139 still with heavy traffic, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Usur0P6cc3— Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) February 4, 2020
