A head-on collision between a pickup truck and a trash truck sent two people to the hospital and caused 25 gallons of hydraulic fluid to spill over the road in Hanover Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

At 3:43 p.m., Hanover fire received a call for a head-on collision at 1169 Hanover St., Chief Jeffrey Blanchard said. Both drivers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known .

The road is open, but drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic, Blanchard said.