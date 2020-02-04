The superintendent of the Hull public schools has taken a leave of absence after he was accused of personal misconduct, school officials announced Monday evening.

Michael Devine has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of a school committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, officials wrote in a statement posted on the school district’s website.

Officials did not describe the allegations against Devine but said they had notified local police. The committee has hired an independent investigator to determine whether Devine violated school policies.