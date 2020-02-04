The 51-month sentence handed down to Chukwuemeka Eze, a repeat fraudster, was half the length that prosecutors in US District Court in Boston requested, records show. Eze pleaded guilty in November to charges of bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft, said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office in a statement.

A 37-year-old Lynn man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison Monday for his role in a $1.4 million bank fraud, authorities said.

“Eze admitted that he used a victim’s name, date of birth and Social Security number without permission to open bank accounts in the victim’s name and in the name of a fictitious Massachusetts corporation that Eze created, Levistronix GMB Ltd,” the statement said. "Eze selected the name for Levistronix because of its similarity to Levitronix GmbH, an actual Swiss company."

In May and June of 2018, Lelling’s office said, “others involved in the scheme sent fake Levitronix invoices totaling approximately $1.4 million to a Korean company that was a Levitronix customer. The fake invoices directed the company to send the $1.4 million to Eze’s deceptively-named Massachusetts bank account.”

Then Eze went to town.

“When Eze received the money, he withdrew cash, and spent tens of thousands of dollars on retail purchases, including Apple laptops and Zales’ jewelry,” the statement said. “He also purchased $700,000 in bank checks payable to other fictitious companies that he controlled, which he deposited into bank accounts in those companies’ names. Eze in turn made cash withdrawals, retail purchases and wire transfers from those bank accounts, all to conceal the fact that the money was the proceeds of the fraud scheme. In doing so, Eze spent or disbursed more than $862,000 of the Korean company’s money.”

Jennifer C. Brown, a lawyer for Eze, who came to the US from Nigeria as a teenager and became a US citizen, sought a three-year prison term for her client in a recent sentencing memorandum.

“Mr. Eze has dedicated himself to his family and friends, and to helping others," Brown wrote. "He is the anchor of his family, both here and abroad–providing financial support not only to his fiancée and their three children (including his youngest daughter, who suffers from a serious medical condition), but also to many family members back in his home country of Nigeria (including his aging, widowed mother).”

Brown said the “acute financial pressure he was feeling to provide for his family led him to make the bad choices that have led him to this moment, but he also understands that these were his choices and that they carry consequences. Tragically, one of those consequences is that his actions have actually harmed the very people he wrongly believed he might help through his scheme—his family.”

Eze has worked as a certified nursing assistant at Boston-area hospitals, Brown wrote, and he previously did a 15-month bid in state prison for credit card fraud, which prevented him from resuming work in the medical field when he left the joint.

“He worked hard in a manufacturing job, but what he brought home was not enough to pay the bills – particularly once his youngest daughter was born with the medical condition that required expensive care,” Brown wrote. “So, he once again succumbed to the pressure to support his family and made his second poor choice.”

But now, she said, he’s committed to the straight and narrow.

“He is working diligently while in prison to better himself, and he looks forward to returning to his family and community as the hard-working father and citizen that he was and wants to be,” Brown wrote.

The feds were skeptical. In their reply sentencing memo, they sought a prison term of 102 months.

“Defendant’s involvement in financial frauds did not stop with the Levistronix scam,” said Assistant US Attorney Seth B. Kosto in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “In August and September 2018, he used fake names and shell company bank accounts to receive other criminal proceeds, including more than C$548,000 (or US$411,000) in fake checks that purported to be drawn on a Canadian company’s bank account.”

And Eze, Kosto wrote, had only been breathing free air for about seven months when he resumed his criminal behavior.

“Within seven months of his June 2017 release from custody, Defendant took the first steps in the scheme charged in the Information,” Kosto wrote. “This conduct was not aberrant. It continued past the $1.4 million invoice fraud, through the $400,000 check fraud scheme in the summer of 2018, and right up until his arrest with a library of fake passports and driver’s licenses in June 2019. In short, Defendant’s arrest, not a charge of heart, halted his criminal activity.”

In addition to the prison time, Eze was also ordered to cough up $862,823 in restitution and serve five years of supervised release once he completes his time in the clink, prosecutors said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.