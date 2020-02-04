A 63-year-old man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage Tuesday in Maine, killing three people in two communities, will face a judge Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said.
Thomas Bonfanti, who stands accused of killing two men and one woman during the attacks in Machias and Jonesboro, will make his initial appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday in District Court in Calais, according to Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey’s office. It wasn’t known if Bonfanti had hired a lawyer.
Frey’s spokesman said Tuesday that prosecutors had no comment on a possible motive for the shootings, which killed Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, of Machias. Authorities said Tuesday that Bonfanti, who allegedly shot another woman who survived, knew the victims. Officials did not elaborate.
The shootings occurred in homes in the two towns, and Bonafanti was apprehended outside an American Legion building in Machias, authorities said.
State records show Bonfanti was arrested in November 2016 for drunk driving and ultimately convicted, the Portland Press Herald reported. He was fined $600 and had his license suspended for 90 days, according to the Press Herald.
Material from the Associated Press and the Portland Press Herald was used in this report. This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
