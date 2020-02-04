A 63-year-old man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage Tuesday in Maine, killing three people in two communities, will face a judge Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

Thomas Bonfanti, who stands accused of killing two men and one woman during the attacks in Machias and Jonesboro, will make his initial appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday in District Court in Calais, according to Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey’s office. It wasn’t known if Bonfanti had hired a lawyer.

Frey’s spokesman said Tuesday that prosecutors had no comment on a possible motive for the shootings, which killed Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, of Machias. Authorities said Tuesday that Bonfanti, who allegedly shot another woman who survived, knew the victims. Officials did not elaborate.