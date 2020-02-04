A Brockton man was charged with punching a parking control officer in the face over a parking ticket in Cambridge Monday afternoon, Cambridge police said.

The 33-year-old man, whose name police would not release, was illegally parked on Appian Way near Brattle Street, Cambridge spokesman Jeremy Warnick said.

A male parking control officer had asked the man to move his vehicle earlier in the afternoon. Warnick said the officer went back to the spot shortly before 4:00 p.m., and wrote up a ticket when he saw the that the vehicle was still there.