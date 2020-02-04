A Brockton man was charged with punching a parking control officer in the face over a parking ticket in Cambridge Monday afternoon, Cambridge police said.
The 33-year-old man, whose name police would not release, was illegally parked on Appian Way near Brattle Street, Cambridge spokesman Jeremy Warnick said.
A male parking control officer had asked the man to move his vehicle earlier in the afternoon. Warnick said the officer went back to the spot shortly before 4:00 p.m., and wrote up a ticket when he saw the that the vehicle was still there.
When the man found the ticket on his windshield, he followed the officer, punched him in the eye, and shoved the ticket down his jacket, Warnick said.
The officer called the police for help and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Warnick said the officer is OK.
The man was summonsed to Cambridge Municipal Court for assault and batter of a public employee, threat to commit a crime, and mutilation of a parking ticket.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.