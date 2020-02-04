What else can one say at this point, given the high-speed yet somehow also slow-motion train wreck that is absolutely everything?

Hi, Yvonne here. You may remember me from such past panic attacks as “The President Is Destroying Our Democracy,” “America Will Never Elect a Woman President,” and “The Planet Is, Like, Literally on Fire.”

We could talk about the ever-more terrifying coronavirus, or the hijacked impeachment trial, or the Sox actually talking of trading our matchless Mookie away. But let’s start with something we all hoped would be behind us by now, but which continues to pursue us like some deathless, landlocked, corn-fed kraken.

It’s the good ol’ Iowa Caucus, of course, that magnificent quadrennial political tradition to which the whole nation turns for a heart-warming, political tableau and a little direction each presidential cycle. We all wait breathlessly as a tiny sliver of folks in Real America — not to be confused with Actual America — gather in high school gymnasiums to hand down their wisdom as to who should lead us, before our fancies move on to more meaningful contests, like the one right across the border to our north.

But not this year. “Worried about the democratic process and freaked out by the chaos that surrounds you?” Iowa is saying. “Hold our beer. We will give you a God’s honest, industrial strength debacle that will start this terrifying presidential campaign off right. Howzabout no election results at all?”

New vote-counting rules and a new precinct reporting app have left us waiting for the much-anticipated, soon-to-be-irrelevant tallies for nearly a day so far. How does this happen in a contest with like, 11 voters? And if it happens there, what the heck can we expect in more unwieldy contests down the line?

And into the numberless void, a couple of candidates stepped, declaring victory (looking at you, mayor Pete Buttigieg!) without an official vote tally of any kind. Way to exploit a crisis!

Also joining this sad-sack parade: baseless allegations and wild conspiracy theories. Because that’s what we do now that facts are dead. Rather than just a monumental screw-up, the Iowa debacle is now some scheme, hatched by the DNC or Hillary Clinton or Buttigieg to hide the truth that former vice president Joe Biden tanked in Iowa, and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders ran away with it.

Or so say the Twitter sages, including devoted Bernie fans and, interestingly, some prominent Trump cultists, who have been pumping up Sanders for a while now. “What are the odds [the voting system crash] has nothing to do with a Bernie blowout and Biden crash?” Tweeted Senator Lindsey Graham, the Soulless Sycophant of South Carolina.





(By the by, I’m sure there’s a perfectly innocent explanation for the fact that Trump and his enablers seem so desperate for Sanders to win the nomination. Carry on!)

Want to shake voters’ faith in democracy, thereby depressing turnout? Russian disinformation is so 2016. This time, the call is coming from inside the house. Goosed by a GOP that can’t win without cheating, with an assist from serious incompetence in the Hawkeye State, that faith took another hit Monday night.

Elsewhere in America, things are going from worse to worse-er.

As the crisis continued in Iowa, Republicans in Washington kept hurtling down the path of no return, preparing to acquit the president of transgressions to which he openly admitted, liberating him to double down on attempts to cheat in the 2020 election because who the heck is going to stop him? For the few senators left possessed of a modicum of shame, this involved twisting themselves into elaborate, uncomfortable looking knots, as Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski did Monday, or desperately attempting to deflect attention, like Kentucky’s Rand Paul, who is absolutely desperate to publicly name the whistle-blower he and his colleagues claim is the real traitor here.

Meanwhile, even before a formal impeachment vote is taken, Trump has reportedly made an enemies list and is threatening to criminally prosecute those who dared inform the public that he used taxpayer money to extort a vulnerable foreign country to help in cheat in the election.

LOL, nothing matters!

And the behavior of the guy the GOP is glued to grows more bizarre by the day. The president of the United States thinks the Super Bowl-winning football team from Kansas City hail from “The Great State of Kansas.”

And video from the Trump’s own Super Bowl party in Florida shows him behaving very oddly indeed during the singing of the national anthem, swaying and pointing and pretending to conduct the music. The president who said those who don’t stand proudly for the national anthem maybe “shouldn’t be in the country” looks for all the world like some antsy 3-year old in need of a potty break, while everyone around him stands stock-still, hands on hearts.

But at least he isn’t a Black player who takes a knee, right? That would be really bad. Anyway, speaking of train wrecks, Tuesday night’s State of the Union address is going to be a treat, according to Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley, who totally does not talk like somebody who desperately needs deprogramming.

“The president is a best-selling author and deeply gifted orator who packs arenas and has a meticulous and carefully honed method for writing his speeches,” Gidley said.

Ah yes, Trump is a regular Cicero. Have you heard his meticulous and carefully honed orations on low-flow toilets? Surely his State of the Union address will be a paragon of restraint and dignity, a unifying performance that will restore our faith in in our shaken democracy (thanks again, Iowa!).

Yeah, nah.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGH!





















Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.