“At Ocean Spray, we have pledged to hold everyone accountable and ensure that every decision is made in the best interest of the cooperative,” board chairman Peter Dhillon said in a news release. “It should be noted that Bobby Chacko helped to right the ship at Ocean Spray and set us on a new path. However, no matter how valuable someone’s contributions may be, we simply cannot accept a violation of our company policy.”

The CEO and president of Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. was fired for violating the company’s policy against harassment, officials said.

Chacko joined Ocean Spray in 2017 as senior vice president and chief global growth officer, according to the company’s website.

The company’s board of directors tapped James D. White to serve as interim CEO. A search for a permanent CEO is underway, officials said in the release.

“In James White, we have an interim CEO who has served as a Board Advisor and is well acquainted with the growth plan we have laid out,” said Dhillon. “Combine that knowledge with his remarkable track record at other leading brands, including in the beverage space, and we believe James is ideally suited to keep Ocean Spray on a path to success in the immediate future.”

White previously served as chairman, president and CEO of Jamba Juice. He also held senior executive positions at Safeway, Gillette, Nestlé-Purina and Coca-Cola.

“This is a time of great positive momentum at Ocean Spray,” White said in the news release. “I have total confidence in the team and tremendous respect for the growers and families who have built this extraordinary cooperative over the past 90 years. Together we will keep the business moving forward on the path to success.”









