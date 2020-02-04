The suspect’s first robbery happened on Jan. 28, police said. A man was walking down Kent Street toward his home at about 8:30 p.m. that night, when police said he first noticed the suspect walking in the opposite direction.

Victims described the suspect as an approximately 5’8” tall man in his 20s or 30s, police said. The suspect was also wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants during each of three incidents, police said.

Police are looking for a suspect who they believe is linked to three separate robberies on the streets of Brookline since Jan. 28.

Just as the man reached his front porch on Bowker Street, the suspect grabbed him by the shoulder and demanded money, police said. The victim jumped over his front porch to escape the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect struck again shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. The suspect approached a man near the intersection of St. Paul Street and Beacon Street and asked him for a lighter, police said. Then, the suspect asked him if he wanted to go around the corner, police said.

Instead of following the suspect, the victim took his lighter back and started to walk away. Police said the suspect approached the victim again— this time with a hand in his pocket to look like he had a weapon— and reached for the victim’s pocket.

“You know what this is,” the suspect said to the man, according to police.

Police said the victim backpedaled away from the suspect before any items were stolen from him. The suspect, once again, fled the area as the victim tried to escape. Police said the suspect ran toward Coolidge Corner.

The suspect accosted and stole from a third victim about 20 minutes later, police said.

The victim in this incident was approached by the suspect in the area of Beacon Street and Pleasant Street. According to police, the suspect asked the victim for directions to a store and started walking with the victim down Beacon Street.

As they approached Harvard Street, the suspect forced the victim into the entry way of a restaurant, revealed a knife, and demanded money from the victim, police said. The suspect took all the money the victim had on them and walked back toward Pleasant Street.

The suspect fled toward Commonwealth Avenue from Pleasant Street once they reached an intersection, police said.

“We remind the Brookline community to be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings,” Brookline police said.

If you notice suspicious activity, call the police non-emergency line at 617-730-2222.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



