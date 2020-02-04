Revere police are asking the public to help identify a man who committed an armed robbery at a gas station on Jan. 28, police said.
Around 7:53 p.m., a man wearing a red hoodie and a black hat robbed the Sunoco Gas Station at 1030 Broadway, Revere police said in a Facebook post. A security camera in the store caught the suspect on tape.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Revere Police Criminal Investigation Unit at (781) 656-1116.
