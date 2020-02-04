There are currently 15 to 20 open investigations in Wellesley alone, he said.

A task force of investigators from multiple police departments are working with the US Postal Service to crack down on thieves who are stealing mail from blue mailboxes in the Greater Boston area and communities in Eastern Massachusetts, authorities said.

The thieves go “mailbox fishing,” typically using string attached to a glue mouse trap or a plastic bottle covered with sticky glue to pull envelopes out of mailboxes. They then “wash” (i.e. erase the writing) on personal checks, rewrite them and cash them, and use the victim’s bank account information to forge even more checks, he said.

D’Innocenzo said organized crime rings appear to be responsible for some of the thefts in Massachusetts. Investigators from police departments in Norfolk County, Middlesex County, Suffolk County, and Bristol County have teamed up with the US Postal Inspection Service to share information and crack down on the thefts, he said.

The US Postal Service is also replacing old mailboxes with newer ones that are more secure.

Maureen Marion, a spokeswoman for the US Postal Service, said several hundred “security-enhanced collection boxes” have been installed across the state.

“The upgraded boxes have proven to be a strong deterrent in mail thefts and are part of the response to mail theft concerns,” she said in an e-mail.

On Oct. 18, Wellesley police arrested three men from the Bronx who apparently went mailbox fishing all over the Greater Boston area. In their car police found 70 personal checks that originated from several different communities, including Norton, Taunton, Boxford, Stoneham, Hull, Hingham, Holliston, Bellingham, and Winchester, he said.

Mailboxes in Boxford were struck again just last month. The Boxford Police Department reported that the thieves used “a sticky pad attached to a cord” to steal mail sometime between the afternoon of Jan. 28 and the morning of Jan. 29.

D’Innocenzo said a rash of mail thefts began in Boston’s Metrowest suburbs last July and continued to be a problem in Wellesley for months until new mailboxes were installed last November. “The newer ones have smaller slots, so you can only put letters in,” he said.

Several mailbox fishing arrests were made last year. On March 29, a 22-year-old man from Randolph and a 17-year-old juvenile from Lowell were arrested after they allegedly used a plastic bottle covered with a sticky substance and a boot lace to fish mail out of a mailbox in Hingham.

On Aug. 1, police in Marlborough pulled over a Range Rover and found stolen mail, twine, and rodent glue traps in the vehicle. The two men, who were aged 24 and 25 and hailed from New York City, were placed under arrest.

On Aug. 28, Newton police arrested a 26-year-old Lawrence man and 24-year-old Jamaica Plain man who allegedly targeted a mailbox on the corner of Washington Street and Hunnewell Avenue in Newton Corner.

US Postal Service officials are reminding the public to “exercise personal vigilance” when using mailboxes.

“Do not place mail in a collection box after the last collection of the day, as posted on the decal on the blue box," Marion said in an e-mail. "Do not use a collection box if you see evidence of tampering – such as sticky edges or excessive paper trash near the box. If you see unusual activity at a collection box, alert local law enforcement or your local post office who can reach Inspectors.”

“And if you feel you have been victimized, reach out to law enforcement and the Postal Inspection Service quickly. Your local post office can help you get in touch with Inspectors as well.”

D'Innocenzo also recommends using gel pens to write out checks, because the gel ink is harder to erase than the ink from ballpoint pens, he said.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.