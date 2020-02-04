After the victim voluntarily got into the backseat of a white SUV, the Harwich man hit him in the head and mouth with a handgun and choked him, Marshfield police said in a Facebook post. The attackers threatened to kill the victim, then told him they would let him go if he handed over his money.

Marshfield police are searching for Briana Raponi, who, along with a Harwich man, allegedly kidnapped a man at gunpoint and threatened to kill him Friday, police said.

The victim managed to jump from the moving car and run into nearby woods, police said. Officers responded to two reports of a man who jumped out a moving vehicle, yelling, “Don’t shoot me." The car immediately fled the scene.

Arrest warrants were issued for both suspects. Briana Raponi, whose last known address is in Pocasset, was the driver of the car, police said. The suspect in the backseat was Brian Barros, 52,Police located and arrested him early Sunday morning after the victim identified him from a picture.

Police were told to be on the lookout for the car. But they had no plate number to work with, and there was no car was registered to Raponi.

Barros and Raponi are both facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery with a firearm, armed kidnapping with a firearm, threat to commit crime, murder conspiracy, and use of a motor vehicle in a felony or larceny.

Barros was arraigned in Plymouth District Court Monday, the statement said. He is being held pending a dangerousness hearing Feb. 10.

An active warrant is out for Raponi, who is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Marshfield police at (781) 834-6655.

