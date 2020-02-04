“They allowed their children to become complicit in their crimes,” prosecutors wrote. “Several of them sought to maximize their illicit gains by deducting their bribe payments from their income taxes as fake charitable contributions.”

Prosecutors called the parents — Douglas Hodge, Michelle Janavs, Elizabeth Henriquez, and Manuel Henriquez — “repeat players, who engaged in the conspiracy again and again, over the years.” They have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit underlying fraud, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors are recommending prison sentences ranging from 18 to 26 months for four wealthy parents who authorities describe as “far and away the most culpable” defendants to plead guilty in the sprawling college admissions case, according to a court filing.

Advertisement

Prosecutors continued, “And they did so from perches at the apex of money and power in the United States — including, in two cases, positions of trust as leaders of multi-billion dollar companies — that offered them extreme, almost unfathomable privilege.”

Hodge served as the CEO of Pacific Investment Management Company, otherwise known as Pimco, which authorities described as “one of the world’s largest asset management companies.” For more than a decade, Hodge engaged William “Rick” Singer, the admitted ringleader of the admissions scheme, five different times, “successfully employing bribery and fraud to secure the admission of two of his children to Georgetown University and two to the University of Southern California.”

Prosecutors are recommending a two-year sentence for Hodge.

Singer has cooperated with federal prosecutors and secretly recorded a number of parents as they described the scheme in strikingly blunt terms. Dozens of parents have been charged in the case, known as “Varsity Blues.”

Manuel Henriquez was the CEO of Hercules Capital, a publicly traded company, according to prosecutors. Henriquez, along with his wife, Elizabeth, engaged Singer five times to cheat on their two children’s college entrance exams, and another time to secure their child’s admission to Georgetown, authorities said. Prosecutors are recommending a prison term of 26 months for Elizabeth Henriquez and 18 months for Manuel Henriquez.

Advertisement

Janavs, the heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune, engaged Singer “twice to cheat on college entrance exams for her two children and an additional time to secure her child’s admission to USC.” Prosecutors are recommending 21 months behind bars for Janavs.

“Collectively, they engaged in Singer’s scheme 14 times, for nine children, over more than 11 years, spending a total of more than $1.6 million in bribes and other payments to facilitate the fraud,” prosecutors wrote.

According to authorities, the defendants’s actions were fueled by arrogance and entitlement and demonstrated a disregard for principles of “fair play and common decency.”

“Over and over, they sought to arrogate to themselves, using money and lies, that which others work hard to achieve," prosecutors wrote. “Such brazen criminality requires just and certain punishment: prison, for a meaningful term.”

Travis Andersen of Globe staff contributed to this report.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.