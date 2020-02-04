The Paula Estey Gallery, A Center for Art and Activism, is hosting a free Women In Action Huddle Up event titled “Personal is Political” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb.13. Estey will discuss personal journeys into activism and lead an exercise to connect to one’s own passions. Amber Hewett, who is running for state representative, will also talk about her campaign, career, and platform. The gallery is located at 3 Harris St. in Newburyport . For more information, visit www.paulaesteygallery.com . (cq)

On Feb. 20, visit the Ipswich Public Library for hand puppet making! The Drop-In Craft program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and is intended for school age children. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult to help with the craft making. No registration is required. Visit www.ipswichlibrary.org or call the Children’s Room at 978-412-8713 with any questions. The library is located at 25 North Main St.

UMass Lowell students will host a photo exhibit showcase featuring images taken on a class trip to the Azores. The students will also share what they learned through the study abroad experience at an artists’ reception. The reception will be held on Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and the exhibit runs through Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both of these events are free and will be held on the second floor of the University Crossing student center at 220 Pawtucket St. For more information, email art@uml.edu.

SOUTH

Celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage with a musical about women’s rights that highlights the ratification of the 19th Amendment. “We Did It For You! Women’s Journey Through History” will be performed in Foxborough on Feb. 16 at 1p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St. Before and after the show, a traveling exhibit about Frances Perkins, the first woman appointed to the US Cabinet, will be open. Show tickets in advance are $18.50 ($13.50 for students) and can be purchased from orpheum.org or wediditforyou.org. Tickets at the door are $20 ($15 for youth).

Stephanie Roberts-Camello and Emily Gibson are artists who interpret reality through art that explores beneath the surface. Visit the Art Complex Museum, 189 Alden St., in Duxbury to witness art that chronicles the presence of the environment and its impact on human activity. The art exhibition opens Sunday, Feb. 23, and will remain open Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., until May 10. Visit artcomplex.org for more information.

Interfaith Social Services in Quincy is seeking donations of reusable bags to stock in their food pantry, in an effort to support the city’s upcoming ban on single-use plastic bags. The organization distributes more than 50,000 bags of groceries to South Shore families each year, and hopes to help diminish their use of plastic and paper bags. Those interested can donate bags Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 3:30 p.m, and Tuesdays and Wednesdays until 7 p.m. Contact rdoane@interfaithsocialservices.org with questions about the food pantry.

WEST

Join the Massachusetts Horticultural Society for an evening event all about begonias and their potential as house plants, terrarium specimens, and outdoor bedding plants. Betsy Szymcazak from the American Begonia Society will cover a season by season plan for maintaining these beautiful plants. Several specimens will be brought in for observation, and some will be raffled off. The program will be held in Wellesley at Mass Hort’s Gardens at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit masshort.org/upcoming-classes.

Thirty-five artists at ArtSpace Maynard challenged each other to create art from a collection of random junk ranging from a horseshoe crab shell to CPAP hoses. On Feb. 14, a reception will be held to reveal the creative and “out of the box” ways that these artists worked with what they were supplied. The reception will run from 5 to 8 p.m. although the art will be on display until April 18. The reception and the exhibit will be free to attend and held at ArtSpace West Gallery at 63 Summer St., Maynard. For more information, visit artspacemaynard.com or call 978-897-9828.

