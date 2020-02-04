Officers were conducting surveillance outside Pereira’s apartment Saturday afternoon when they saw him leave his building and drive away with another person, Quincy Police Detective Sergeant Karyn Barkas said.

Two months ago, the Quincy Police Drug Control Unit began investigating Henrique Pereira, 22, of Quincy, for allegedly selling fentanyl, police said. Detectives received a search warrant for Pereira’s 236 Franklin St. apartment as a result of the investigation, they said.

A Quincy couple was arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and a slew of other drugs after a two month investigation by police, Quincy police said.

Officers followed the vehicle Pereira was in and stopped it in the area of Quincy Avenue and Falls Boulevard at about 5 p.m., Barkas said. Pereira was shown the search warrant and arrested when police found him to be in possession of suboxone with the intent to distribute, Barkas said.

The vehicle’s driver, Flores Cora, 32, of Quincy, was arrested on an unrelated charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended license, Barkas said.

Police then brought Pereira back to his apartment to execute the search warrant. Police said detectives entered the home and saw Pereira’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Hannah Adams, who also lived in the apartment, running toward the kitchen.

“Fearing she may be attempting to destroy evidence or accessing a weapon, Detectives pursued her and ultimately placed her in handcuffs,” police said.

Police said they found a plastic sandwich bag containing white powder they believed was fentanyl in the front pocket of her sweatshirt. The powder and bag weighed about 20.8 grams, police said.

While searching the couple’s apartment, detectives found an additional 184 fentanyl pills, about 26.5 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine, eight oxycodone pills, 68 methamphetamine pills, 23 suboxone strips, 109 gabapentin pills, four medium bags of marijuana, and other items related to drug sales, police said.

Pereira and Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking Class A (fentanyl) over 36 grams, trafficking Class B (cocaine) 18 to 36 grams, possession of Class B with intent to distribute (oxycodone), possession of Class B with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of Class B with intent to distribute (suboxone), possession of Class D with intent to distribute (marijuana), possession of class E with intent to distribute (gabapentin), and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

Pereira, Adams, and Cora were arraigned in Quincy Municipal Court Monday.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.