Through the Iowa caucuses and the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Advertisement

Winner: No one

The winner of these least last 24 hours was supposed to be completely obvious: the winner of the Iowa Democratic caucuses the night before. But if you cared enough to click on this story, you probably already know that no winner was named Monday night. And, in fact, results may not come in until Tuesday afternoon.

This situation is bad for a lot of people. It appears to be bad for Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren. That trio seemed, anecdotally, to do quite well in Iowa and now they won’t benefit from their alleged good showing. No one got to give an actual victory speech, for example, that would give them momentum. And how the last 24 hours played out might be devastating for the Iowa Caucuses going forward.

Here is where we are at: The Sanders campaign released their own results showing them winning, Buttigieg in second, Warren in third, and Joe Biden in fourth. Biden’s legal counsel, meanwhile, sent off a tough letter questioning the official results before they were even posted — a bold political play for someone who didn’t seem on track to do well.

Advertisement

The Trump campaign, for its part, watched with glee.

“Democrat party meltdown. They can’t even run a caucus and they want to run the government. No thank you,” tweeted campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Heading into Iowa Caucus night there was a resounding refrain from journalists, operatives, and candidates alike: we have no idea who will win.

In the moment, that answer might have come off as an accurate dodge, but it turned out to be a spot-on prediction.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.