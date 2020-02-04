Tuesday’s insignificant precipitation — just an excuse to put your windshield wipers on — will come from a frontal boundary between seasonably mild air and cooler air to the north. A little bit of sleet could even briefly mix in with any showers.

A few light showers are possible today, mostly confined to the South Coast, as a prelude to a much larger storm system coming in from the south later this week.

With slightly colder air in place and a storm system moving up from the south Wednesday, a wintry mix is certainly in the forecast. The precipitation will begin before dawn Thursday and continue into Friday morning. There could be a lull Thursday evening, prior to the heavier overnight rain, during which thunder could be possible.

Advertisement

Most of the precipitation will be rain, though cold air during the early hours of the storm could bring sleet and a little bit of freezing rain. Most of this will happen in the wee hours of Thursday morning before it flips over to rain between 7 a.m. and noon.

A mixed bag of snow, sleet and freezing rain followed by rain is likely Thursday. COD Weather (custom credit)/COD Weather

Overall, this is a marginal event, with a coating to an inch or 2 of frozen precipitation possible. The timing of the precipitation could slow down Thursday morning’s commute, especially for those coming from southern New Hampshire and other northern points. On the coast, the change to rain should happen quite quickly, as early as 8 a.m.

It wouldn’t surprise me if some people ended up with no real accumulation at all after the cold air is eroded and replaced with milder-than-average temperatures once again, which will likely happen south of Boston.

Slippery travel is likely Thursday morning, especially away from the coastline. Dave Epstein (custom credit)/Dave Epstein

It looks like there will be some significant rain through Friday morning from this storm, the heaviest coming Thursday night and early Friday. This means both the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute could be affected. Altogether, that’s three commutes in a row that could be affected by the weather.

Advertisement

January was the driest month since September 2016, following a string of wetter-than-average months. The dry conditions, along with a lack of a deep ground freeze, should keep flooding from this storm to a minimum. Nevertheless, there will be some big puddles, and I would check sump pumps beforehand just to be on the safe side.

Total precipitation of over an inch is likely by Friday midday as the storm ends. WeatherBell (custom credit)/WeatherBell

Saturday is set to be a dry day, but there may be more wintry weather sometime Sunday if a storm sliding south of New England comes close enough.