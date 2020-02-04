A shy child tried to ask Elizabeth Warren a question about health care at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa on Feb. 1. Jessica RInaldi/Globe StaffBernie Sanders addressed the crowd gathered for a Caucus Concert with Vampire Weekend in Iowa City on Feb. 1. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffFormer Vice President Joe Biden embraced a supporter after a community event in Fort Madison on Jan. 31. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPopcorn is lined up in bags at Andrew Yang's Town Hall at RVP 1875, a furniture shop and museum in Jefferson on Jan. 26.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffRobby Pedersen, historical furniture maker listened as Andrew Yang holds a Town Hall at the theater inside his shop on Jan. 26. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffVoters listened as Joe Biden spoke in Council Bluffs on Jan. 29. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffFormer Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld campaigned inside Waveland Cafe in Des Moines on Feb 2. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPeople wave Bernie Sanders signs in the air during a Caucus Concert with Vampire Weekend in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 1. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffElizabeth Warren addressed the crowd at a a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City on Feb. 1. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA woman wore a necklace in the shape of Iowa that reads VOTE during a Super Bowl Watch Party in Des Moines sponsored by Progress Iowa on Feb. 2. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffAmerican flags flap in the breeze as they adorn crossed for soldiers who died in the 1800's in Fort Madison, Iowa. Fort Madison is the location of the only War of 1812 battle west of the Mississippi. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffAndrew Yang spoke during a Town Hall in Jefferson on Jan. 26.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA Bernie Sanders campaign poster outside of a home in Des Moines. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffSenator Elizabeth Warren stepped into a patch of sunlight as she spoke at a Get Out The Caucus Rally at Iowa State University on Feb. 2.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBill Faeth worked behind the bar inside Faeth's Cigar Store in downtown Fort Madison. Faeth sells alcohol, tobacco and firearms. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffClayton Bolie, 6, rested his chin on his mom, Brittany's shoulder as she made calls to get out the caucus for Bernie Sanders inside Conrad Bascom's house in Forest City on Jan. 30. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffThe light from inside Conrad Bascom's home illuminated the snow in Forest CIty. Bascom's home was turned into a makeshift campaign office for Bernie Sanders. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffMary Brown, of Johnston, Iowa reacted as she hugged Tom Steyer during a Town Hall in Ankeny on Jan. 28.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA photo of Pete Buttigieg loomed over a neighborhood in West Des Moines. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA woman left with a box of Get Out The Caucus literature at Elizabeth Warren's Waterloo Field Office on Jan 29. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA farm on the outskirts of Des Moines. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffFabiola Marin, 35, held her three-year-old son, Lisandro, as Marlu Abarca (not pictured) explained the process of caucusing during bi-lingual story time at the East Side Library in Des Moines on Jan 28.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffVoters spoke to each other before the start of a Town Hall with Tom Steyer in Ankeny on Jan 28.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA caucus goer holds a Tom Steyer sign at a Caucus site at Roosevelt High School District 41 in Des Moines on Feb. 3.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA woman wiped away a tear as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Caucus Rally in Des Moines on Feb 4.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffElizabeth Warren embraced her grandchildren Atticus and Lavinia as she arrived at a Caucus Rally on Feb. 4.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffCaucusgoers registered at their Caucus site at Roosevelt High School District 41 in Des Moines on Feb. 3.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffJessica Rinaldi can be reached at jessica.rinaldi@globe.com.