No official results have been released in Iowa, where Democratic officials blamed a problem with the reporting of results from 1,600 precincts. On a call with campaign representatives, officials with the Iowa Democratic Party said they planned to release results on Tuesday, according to a campaign aide familiar with the call. The party officials said there had been redundancies in the reporting process and that they were hand-checking the results, the aide said.

"When I left Iowa, it is too close to call, and it still is, but I feel good," Warren said, speaking on the tarmac here at 4:21 a.m.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Senator Elizabeth Warren arrived in New Hampshire in the wee hours Tuesday morning as officials in Iowa scrambled to make sense of a chaotic and inconclusive night in the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Advertisement

The uncertainty was met with frustration and anger in Iowa, a state whose outsize role in the nominating process has already been under the microscope.

Some candidates seized on the ambivalence of the moment to offer up self-serving narratives, turning an evening that was supposed to offer some clarity in a crowded and fluid presidential race into a choose-your-own-adventure-style drama.

Sanders' campaign released internal data gathered from 40 percent of the state's precincts that suggested he had won both the final voter count and the state delegate equivalents that traditionally determine the winner. Buttigieg's campaign released data from 1,200 precincts that showed him doing better than Sanders' estimate. Senator Amy Klobuchar's campaign manager suggested on Twitter that she might have outperformed former vice president Joe Biden.

Warren's chief strategist, Joe Rospars, pushed back against candidates releasing their own results.

"Any campaign saying they won or putting out incomplete numbers is contributing to the chaos and misinformation," he wrote.

At Warren's results-watching party in Des Moines -- where nary a result was watched -- her campaign manager, Roger Lau, told reporters he believed Sanders, Buttigieg and Warren were bunched together at the top of the leaderboard, with Biden a "distant fourth.""Every single second that passes that we don't get a result, I think it's concerning," said Lau, who rarely speaks on the record with reporters.

Advertisement

Warren gave a victory-esqu speech all the same, although she acknowledged there was not yet a winner. She drew a sharp contrast between her life and that of President Trump.

"Next year, our union will be stronger than ever when that one man," she said, "is replaced by one very persistent woman."

When she landed in New Hampshire, Warren said her was well-positioned for a lengthy fight.

“Our organizers in Iowa are now leaving there and going to all the other places where we are on the ground,” Warren said, adding, “This is an organization that is built for the long haul.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.